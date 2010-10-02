Injured Aguero out of Argentina friendly

Aguero's coach at La Liga club Atletico Madrid, Quique Sanchez Flores, said on Saturday the player would be out for around two more weeks after straining a buttock during a training session.

He had been suffering from a knee injury and will miss Atletico's match at Sevilla on Sunday, Sanchez Flores said, adding that Aguero would hopefully be available for the game at home to Getafe the weekend of October 16/17.

Argentina, who are already missing Inter Milan full-back Javier Zanetti, also released Real Madrid midfielder Fernando Gago and Manchester City defender Pablo Zabaleta, the AFE said.

Coach Sergio Batista called up defenders Nicolas Pareja and Cristian Ansaldi, who both play in Russia, as cover.