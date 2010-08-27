Injured Amauri out of Italy qualifers

The Brazil-born forward made his Azzurri debut for new coach Cesare Prandelli in this month's friendly defeat by Ivory Coast but will miss next Friday's first Euro 2012 qualifier in Estonia and the match at home to the Faroe Islands on September 7.

Juventus say Amauri will be out of action for approximately 25 days.

Seventh in Serie A last season, Juve open the new Italian league campaign at Bari on Sunday and could intensify efforts to sign Napoli forward Fabio Quagliarella in time for the match.

Diego has been sold to Wolfsburg, David Trezeguet is on the verge of leaving, and Vincenzo Iaquinta is injured, leaving Alessandro Del Piero as the only available striker despite Juve having signed seven new players in the close-season.

Alberto Aquilani was the latest to arrive, on loan from Liverpool, and the midfielder has made it clear he expects to stay in Turin permanently.

"England was a great experience but I'm here to stay," he told a news conference.

