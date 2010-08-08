Injured Bakkal out of Dutch squad
ROTTERDAM - Otman Bakkal, Orlando Engelaar, David Mendes da Silva and Ronnie Stam have pulled out of the Netherlands squad for Wednesday's international friendly away against Ukraine.
The Dutch Football Association (KNVB) said in a statement that midfielder Leroy Fer and defenders Dirk Marcelis and Hedwiges Maduro have been called up as replacements.
Netherlands coach Bert van Marwijk has named only one member of his World Cup squad, reserve goalkeeper Michel Vorm, for the match.
