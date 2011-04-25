Injured Berbatov misses Schalke trip
MANCHESTER - Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov will miss the Champions League semi-final first leg against Schalke 04 with a groin injury, the Premier League leaders said on Monday.
The Bulgarian has not travelled to Germany for Tuesday's match after sitting out Saturday's 1-0 victory over Everton, United said on their website.
Despite being the Premier League's top scorer with 21 goals, Berbatov has become a peripheral player with Mexican goal poacher Javier Hernandez often preferred as a partner for the deeper-lying Wayne Rooney.
