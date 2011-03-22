Injured Carew out of Norway qualifier

The forward, on loan at Stoke City from Aston Villa, told the Norwegian FA's website that he was disappointed to miss the Scandinavian derby.

"I am sad to miss this important international. I've done all I can to recover in time, but unfortunately the match comes just a little too early for me."

Norway sit top of Group H on nine points from three matches, with Portugal in second place on seven from four games.

The Danes occupy third place with six points from their three outings to date.