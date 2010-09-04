Injured Coentrao to miss Norway clash

In a statement the FPF said Coentrao had left the squad after tests on his right thigh showed he would not recover in time.

The 23 year-old, who impressed in all four of Portugal's matches at the World Cup in South Africa, provided the assist for Portugal's third goal against the Cypriots on Friday but was part of a frail defence that lacked concentration.

Coentrao's place in the starting lineup against Norway is likely to be filled by Silvio, who earned a debut call-up to the national squad after impressing for Braga in the first games of the season.

