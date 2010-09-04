Injured Coentrao to miss Norway clash
By app
LISBON - Portugal left-back Fabio Coentrao has been ruled out of Tuesday's Euro 2012 qualifier away to Norway after sustaining a thigh injury late in the 4-4 home draw to Cyprus, the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) said on Saturday.
In a statement the FPF said Coentrao had left the squad after tests on his right thigh showed he would not recover in time.
The 23 year-old, who impressed in all four of Portugal's matches at the World Cup in South Africa, provided the assist for Portugal's third goal against the Cypriots on Friday but was part of a frail defence that lacked concentration.
Coentrao's place in the starting lineup against Norway is likely to be filled by Silvio, who earned a debut call-up to the national squad after impressing for Braga in the first games of the season.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.