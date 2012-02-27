Injured Drogba out of Ivory Coast friendly

Drogba limped off in the second half of Saturday's 3-0 win against Bolton Wanderers in the Premier League and was replaced by Fernando Torres.

"The forward will not be linking up with Ivory Coast and will receive treatment at our training ground in Cobham over the next week," the club said on their website on Monday.

Drogba was involved when Ivory Coast lost on penalties to Zambia in the final of the Africa Cup of Nations earlier this month.