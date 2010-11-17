Injured Hart out of France friendly
By Gregg Davies
Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart has been ruled out of England's friendly against France on Wednesday night after sustaining a back injury during training on Tuesday.
The 23-year-old was set to win his eighth cap against Laurent Blanc's side at Wembley, but returned to his club on Wednesday morning to continue his recovery ahead of Manchester City's game against Fulham on Sunday.
Cottagers boss Mark Hughes prepares to go head-to-head with the club that ditched him almost a year ago for the first time.
