Injured Hulk to miss Zenit-Anderlecht clash

The Brazil international, who was injured in Friday's league game against Rostov, will be sidelined for up to two weeks, the Russian champions said on their website.

Hulk's injury is a major blow to Luciano Spalletti's team, who are third in Group C with three points, two points above Anderlecht after beating the Belgian champions 1-0 last month in St Petersburg.

The powerful forward has been Zenit's top scorer since joining them for a Russian league record 60 million euros just before the transfer deadline.

Hulk will also miss Brazil's friendly against Colombia in the United States next Wednesday.