Injured Long to miss Estonia play-off
Ireland and West Bromwich Albion striker Shane Long will miss his country's Euro 2012 qualifying play-off against Estonia after being ruled out for up to six weeks with a knee injury.
Long was forced to leave the pitch after 19 minutes of his club's 2-1 Premier League victory at midlands rivals Aston Villa on Saturday following a tackle by defender Alan Hutton.
"The force of the tackle resulted in the Republic of Ireland international suffering severe bone bruising, and a small bone chip, inside his right knee," West Brom said in a statement on their website.
Ireland play Estonia in a two-legged play-off on November 11 and 15 and Long is also likely to miss several Premier league games including fixtures against Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.
