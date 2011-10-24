Injured Long to miss Estonia play-off

Long was forced to leave the pitch after 19 minutes of his club's 2-1 Premier League victory at midlands rivals Aston Villa on Saturday following a tackle by defender Alan Hutton.

"The force of the tackle resulted in the Republic of Ireland international suffering severe bone bruising, and a small bone chip, inside his right knee," West Brom said in a statement on their website.

Ireland play Estonia in a two-legged play-off on November 11 and 15 and Long is also likely to miss several Premier league games including fixtures against Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.