Injured Pique out for two weeks

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique will be out for around 15 days with a hamstring strain, the European champions said on Saturday.

The Spanish international, who has had an injury-interrupted start to the season, limped out of Barca's 3-0 La Liga victory over Racing Santander after only eight minutes.

Pique will miss their Champions League Group H match at home to Viktoria Plzen on Wednesday.