Injured Pique out for two weeks
By app
Barcelona defender Gerard Pique will be out for around 15 days with a hamstring strain, the European champions said on Saturday.
The Spanish international, who has had an injury-interrupted start to the season, limped out of Barca's 3-0 La Liga victory over Racing Santander after only eight minutes.
Pique will miss their Champions League Group H match at home to Viktoria Plzen on Wednesday.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.