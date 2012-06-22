Injured Postiga out of Portugal semi-final

Postiga pulled up late in the first half of their 1-0 quarter-final win over the Czech Republic and was carried off the pitch on a stretcher while clutching his right leg.

"Postiga is not fit to play," the Portuguese federation said on their website.

Postiga was replaced by Hugo Almeida against the Czechs.

Portugal face either Spain or France on Wednesday for a place in the July 1 final in Kiev.