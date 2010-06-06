Injured Robben stays in squad

The Dutch FA (KNVB) said in a statement that Robben damaged his left hamstring during the closing minutes of the team's last warm-up match against Hungary.

Robben came on after the break for his first appearance in the warm-up campaign and scored twice as the Dutch thrashed Hungary 6-1 before limping off the pitch.

"I decided not to call up a replacement to give him the chance to recover and get back in the squad during the tournament," Van Marwijk said.

The Netherlands begin the tournament on June 14 against Denmark and Van Marwijk can replace Robben up to 24 hours before that match. Japan and Cameroon are their other opponents in Group E.

