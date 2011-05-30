Injured Sneijder out of Dutch squad
By app
ROTTERDAM - Netherlands midfielder Wesley Sneijder has pulled out of the squad for friendlies against Brazil and Uruguay, the Dutch FA said on Monday.
The Inter Milan player has a calf injury and will be replaced by Feyenoord's Georginio Wijnaldum.
Goalkeeper Maarten Stekelenburg and midfielders Rafael van der Vaart and Mark van Bommel were not considered due to injury.
The Dutch play Brazil on June 4 in Goiana and Uruguay four days later in Montevideo.
