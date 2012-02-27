Injured Van der Vaart pulls out of Dutch squad
By app
Rafael van der Vaart has pulled out of the Netherlands squad for the friendly against England on Wednesday.
The Dutch football association (KNVB) said in a statement on Monday that the Tottenham Hotspur midfielder sustained an ankle injury on Sunday during the 5-2 defeat at Arsenal.
Van der Vaart is the second Dutch player to pull out after goalkeeper Michel Vorm withdrew with illness.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.