Injury-hit Germany lose Klose and Ozil

The Germans are already without a handful of starters with midfielders Bastian Schweinsteiger and Toni Kroos ill and defenders Jerome Boateng and Marcel Schmelzer picking up injuries over the weekend.

Real Madrid's Ozil was nursing a minor muscle injury while Klose, on target for Lazio at the weekend, was out with the flu, the German football association said.

Coach Joachim Low sent out late nominations to novice Sebastian Jung and Borussia Dortmund's Sven Bender after the initial injuries, but on Monday also called up Schalke 04's Lewis Holtby, who has already won two caps.

Germany are also without injured holding midfielder Sami Khedira and defender Holger Badstuber.