Injury jinx hits Owen again
By app
LONDON - Michael Owen's injury-interrupted season will be back on hold for a few weeks more after suffering a hamstring problem, the Manchester United striker said on Wednesday.
The ex-Liverpool frontman had only just returned to training after a groin problem but was ruled out of Tuesday's 3-2 League Cup win over Wolverhampton Wanderers after suffering "a different muscle injury".
His career has been consistently hampered by injury setbacks in recent years, which have also seen him slip from the international scene despite having scored 40 goals for England.
"It's not going great. I had a bit of a tight groin a while ago and I've trained for a week preparing for last night's game but then I had a setback," Owen told BBC radio.
"Unfortunately, because of a training ground injury I'm going to be out for the next few weeks, which is disappointing."
Owen has not played since being substituted in the goalless Premier League draw at Sunderland on October 2.
