Inter and Roma denied another final date

By

MILAN - Inter Milan and AS Roma will not meet in next May's Italian Cup final after the pair were placed in the same half of the draw on Monday.

The two sides have clashed in five of the last six Italian Cup finals with Inter prevailing last season on their way to a treble.

Juventus are also in the first half of the draw but AC Milan are in the second part, meaning a final showdown with Inter is possible.

The first round, involving lower-division clubs, takes place on August 8 and will be followed by three more rounds before the big Serie A teams enter at the last-16 stage in December or January.

The Serie A fixture list for the new season, starting on August 28, will be announced on Wednesday.

