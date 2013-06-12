Inter give Zanetti one-year contract extension
By app
Injured Inter Milan captain Javier Zanetti has been given a one-year contract extension by the Serie A club despite facing months out of action and turning 40 in August.
The Argentine defender, who has played more than 840 games for Inter, had an operation on his ruptured Achilles at the end of April and was told he faced six months on the sidelines.
"We talked at length about the injury and we decided to do another year together," Zanetti told the club website on Wednesday. "They have shown once again their belief in me and my passion for Inter.
"I hope I can repay them on the pitch for this gesture of affection and esteem."
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.