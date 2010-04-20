Inter host Barca in supreme clash of styles

The constrast in styles between Jose Mourinho's mechanical Inter machine and Pep Guardiola's thing of beauty makes for an intriguing match where Barca will be glad to leave unscathed but are equally capable of causing carnage.

Barcelona forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic is fit to face his former club after a knock having played them already in the group stages while Samuel Eto'o, who went the other way in the July swap deal, is finally settled at Inter and in top form.

Inter are at full strength while Andres Iniesta is injured for the visitors, who made a 985 kilometre bus trip to reach the San Siro after ash from an Icelandic volcano promoted a European flying ban.

Bayern Munich welcome Olympique Lyon in Wednesday's second semi-final first leg.

