Inter not worried about losing unhappy Jose

Mourinho, who joined Inter in 2008 after leaving London club Chelsea the previous year, said earlier this week that, although happy at Inter, he did not like Italian football and missed England.

"He's been saying that he misses England since the first day," Moratti was quoted as saying by Thursday's La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"But he has a contract with Inter for two more years and maybe (it will be) even longer. Everyone makes their own choices, but I'm not scared and I don't fear his nostalgia."

