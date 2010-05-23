Inter trio to join Brazil squad in South Africa
By app
CURITIBA - Brazil's Inter Milan trio will not link up with Dunga's World Cup squad until Thursday in South Africa, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) said on Sunday.
Goalkeeper Julio Cesar and defenders Lucio and Maicon, who helped Inter win the Champions League with a 2-0 victory over Bayern Munich on Saturday, have been asked to stay in Italy for the team celebrations, the CBF said on its website.
The trio will meet up with the Brazil squad at their base in Johannesburg on Thursday. Brazil face North Korea, Ivory Coast and Portugal in Group G at the tournament starting on June 11.
