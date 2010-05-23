Inter trio to join Brazil squad in South Africa

Goalkeeper Julio Cesar and defenders Lucio and Maicon, who helped Inter win the Champions League with a 2-0 victory over Bayern Munich on Saturday, have been asked to stay in Italy for the team celebrations, the CBF said on its website.

The trio will meet up with the Brazil squad at their base in Johannesburg on Thursday. Brazil face North Korea, Ivory Coast and Portugal in Group G at the tournament starting on June 11.

Follow FFT.com on Twitter

Join FFT.com on Facebook