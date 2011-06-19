Inter: Villas-Boas too expensive

Media reports said Branca had flown to talk with the coach of the Portuguese and Europa League champions after Leonardo signalled he was quitting Inter for a less stressful sporting director role at Paris Saint-Germain.

"The presence in his contract of a very expensive break clause among other things excludes the possibility of him sitting on the Inter bench," Branca told Ansa in quotes carried by Inter's website.

Former Argentina boss Marcelo Bielsa has ruled himself out of the running after initial talks while England's Fabio Capello and Fiorentina's Sinisa Mihajlovic have distanced themselves from the role as the 2010 European champions seek a fourth coach in just over a year.