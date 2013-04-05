Inter's Palacio sidelined with hamstring injury

"The latest examinations... revealed a second degree myo-tendon lesion on his left hamstring. His recovery time will be assessed over the next few days," Inter said on their official website on Friday.

The 31-year old, who has scored 22 goals in 38 appearances in all competitions this season, limped out of Thursday's training session with local media reports suggesting the Argentine international could be out for up to a month.

Inter are currently fifth in Serie A on 50 points, seven points behind AC Milan in the third Champions League spot.