Ipswich yet to receive offers for Wickham

Arsenal, Liverpool, Sunderland and Tottenham Hotspur are all said to be monitoring the 18-year-old, who has played 72 matches for the Suffolk club since making his debut as a 16-year-old in 2009.

The Hereford-born 6ft 3in striker is considered one of the hottest young properties in British football, but his manager has not yet been forced to bat off the attention of bigger clubs.

"Everyone seems to be talking about Connor but there's been no bid for him," Jewell said in The Sun.

"We've had enquiries but enquiries don't mean anything. I could ring up Barcelona and enquire about Lionel Messi but it doesn't mean I'll get him.

"Connor is happy here and as far as we're concerned he'll be with us for next season. The good thing is that we don't have to sell anyone."

Wickham, who scored eight goals in the Championship this season, is currently away with the England Under-21 side at the European Championships in Denmark.