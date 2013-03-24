Ireland captain Keane out of Austria qualifier

Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Kevin Doyle, who last week expressed his disappointment at being dropped from Giovanni Trapattoni's squad via text message and not by phone, has been added to the squad.

The FAI said in a statement that Trapattoni has spoken to Doyle and that he would link up with the squad for training on Monday.

Ireland and Austria are level on seven points a piece in Group C, a point behind second-placed Sweden. Germany lead the group with 13 points, having played one game more than the three trailing teams.