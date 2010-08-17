Ireland coach Trapattoni leaves hospital

The 71-year-old Italian was admitted to hospital last Wednesday after complaining of abdominal pain which turned out to be from minor scar tissue from previous surgery.

His assistant Marco Tardelli took charge for Ireland's first outing at the new Aviva Stadium but the FAI's chief executive said last week that Trapattoni would be fit to resume duties for next month's opening European championship qualifiers.

Ireland, who will also play Russia and Slovakia in Group B matches, begin their campaign away to Armenia on Sept. 3 before hosting Andorra four days later.

Interact: Twitter * Facebook *Forums