Ireland coach Trapattoni leaves hospital
By app
DUBLIN - Ireland coach Giovanni Trapattoni left hospital on Tuesday after spending almost a week recovering from minor surgery that forced him to miss last week's 1-0 loss to Argentina, the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) said.
The 71-year-old Italian was admitted to hospital last Wednesday after complaining of abdominal pain which turned out to be from minor scar tissue from previous surgery.
His assistant Marco Tardelli took charge for Ireland's first outing at the new Aviva Stadium but the FAI's chief executive said last week that Trapattoni would be fit to resume duties for next month's opening European championship qualifiers.
Ireland, who will also play Russia and Slovakia in Group B matches, begin their campaign away to Armenia on Sept. 3 before hosting Andorra four days later.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.