Ireland leave it late in Armenia

Defender Sean St Ledger and captain Robbie Keane should have put the visitors ahead earlier but the Birmingham City winger's first Irish goal, a neat close range finish, gave coach Giovanni Trapattoni a winning start to his campaign.

Armenia, who held Portugal and Serbia to draws at home during qualification for the last European Championship, only briefly threatened to go one better with Shakhtar Donetsk attacker Henrik Mkhitaryan proving a particular menace.

Ireland host Andorra on Tuesday while Armenia travel to Macedonia. Both face top seeds Russia and Slovakia later in the qualifying campaign.

Interact: Twitter * Facebook *Forums