Irked Dutch coach targets police cars

The Dutch team arrived 30 minutes later than scheduled for the Group E opener on Monday against Denmark after police cars, escorting them to the Soccer City stadium in Johannesburg, choose the wrong route.

"I saw it happen, one car turned left like we always do and the other two in front of the column turned right and our coach followed," Van Marwijk told reporters on Tuesday.

"Therefore we had less time to prepare but I instructed my team to let it go and that these things can happen at a big event," he added.

Despite everything the Dutch are top in Group E on goal difference after a 2-0 victory over Denmark ahead of Japan, their opponent on Saturday in Durban, who registered a stunning 1-0 win over Cameroon.

