It doesn't look good - Zinnbuaer on Ofori's injury

Orlando Pirates head coach Josef Zinnbauer has revealed that goalkeeper Richard Ofori sustained a muscle injury in the Caf Confederation Cup clash against ES Sétif and admitted that things don’t look good for the keeper.

The Ghanaian sustained the injury and was taken off just 15 minutes into Pirates’ 0-0 draw with Setif as he appeared to pull his groin moments after taking a goal-kick

The 26-year-old was replaced by veteran shot stopper Siyabonga Mpontshane, who may have to deputise alongside Wayne Sandilands as Ofori looks set to be out for an extended period.

“So after the game, I don’t have 100 percent information but it’s a muscle problem. I think it was bad, but we will get more information in the next few days. It does not look good,” Zinnbauer said.

The German proceeded to lament his side’s luck with injuries with 8 first team players no on the treatment table.

“We have injured players and we get players back; you saw Mabasa came in, but we do not have muscle problems, we have broken legs and swollen ankles. The ankles are a problem at the moment. We have a lot of players who have broken toes. It’s not a muscle problem or an intensity problem or even a conditioning problem. The problem is always in the duel,” he said.

Pirates are next in action when the take on Nigerian giants Enyimba next Wednesday.