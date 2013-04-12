Italian authorities investigate Moratti comments

"Moratti has been referred for having expressed... judgements that harm the reputation of and in particular the good faith and impartiality of match officials and consequently, the credibility of the championship due to the work of the referees," FIGC said in a statement.

"[The comments] harm the reputation of organisations operating within the FIGC and the prestige and credibility of the Federation itself."

Moratti raged about the standard of refereeing after his side blew a 3-1 lead to lose 4-3 at home to 10-man Atalanta last weekend, when the visitors were awarded a penalty which German Denis scored to start the comeback.

"I no longer believe in the good faith of referees," said Moratti, complaining that his team had not been given a penalty for 21 games.

"I don't think I have to explain things any more clearly, you just have to look at how this championship is developing, especially for us. When they want to hit you, then you get hit."

Inter, who are sixth in Serie A on 50 points, travel to Trieste to take on homeless Cagliari on Sunday.