Italian FA announces match-fixing punishments

Piacenza's Mario Cassano, Ravenna's Alessandro Zamperini and former professionals Luigi Sartor and Nicola Santoni received the bans, while Novara, who were relegated to Serie B last season, will start next season with a four-point deduction.

Other punishments handed out include a two-point deduction for Serie B side Padova, one point for Empoli and four for Reggina, while third-tier Albinoleffe received a 15-point deduction and Piacenza were deducted 11 points.

Serie A sides Sampdoria and Siena were handed 50,000 euro fines.