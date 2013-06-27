Italian Super Cup to be played in Rome
The Italian Super Cup between Juventus and Lazio will be played at Rome's Stadio Olimpico on August 18 after the Serie A Assembly ruled on a long-running battle over the venue and money on Thursday.
The match was originally scheduled to be played in Beijing but Serie A champions Juventus refused to travel and Lazio turned down alternative venues including Toronto.
The Assembly agreed to a Lazio request that they should be awarded 1.8 million euros from the match, the sum they would have expected from going to Beijing, while Juventus, who declined to go to China, would get any remaining revenue.
Juve lodged an immediate appeal against that decision.
