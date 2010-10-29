Italy and Serbia to learn riot fate on Friday

UEFA's disciplinary committee, meeting in Nyon on the shores of Lake Geneva, will hear delegations from both countries before deciding on sanctions which could range from a slap on the wrist to being kicked out of the competition.

Both associations will have three days to appeal if they feel their punishment is too harsh.

The October 13 match was called off when Serbian fans threw flares on to the pitch and at Italian supporters.

The kick-off was delayed for 35 minutes due to crowd trouble and only six minutes had been played when two flares were thrown on the field and the match was suspended.

UEFA president Michel Platini has called for no leniency to be shown. "I have too many bad memories associated with violence in football. I remind everyone UEFA has a zero tolerance policy towards violence in stadia," he said.

Serbia want the game replayed despite precedents suggesting the home team may be awarded a 3-0 win.