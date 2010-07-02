Italy cuts number of foreign imports

Teams had previously been allowed to buy two non-EU players per season but action has been taken to increase the pool of Italian talent after the world champions crashed out in the group stage in South Africa.

But the top flight Serie A, which will govern itself this term for the first time, reacted angrily to the decision.

"The reduction was approved by the federation board with Serie A voting against. The decision leaves a bitter taste in the mouth and does not resolve Italian football's problems," Serie A president Maurizio Beretta told the new Serie A website.

Inter Milan won the Champions League final in May without an Italian in their starting lineup while new Italy coach Cesare Prandelli said on Thursday he would consider foreign players eligible for the Azzurri if he had to.

