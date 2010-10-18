Italy expect consequences over Genoa violence

Tuesday's match in Genoa was called off after six minutes when Serbia fans threw flares onto the pitch and into the home end but their football federation has criticised Italian policing.

"There is no doubt that Italy will also suffer consequences," Italian federation director Antonello Valentini told Radio Anch'io on Monday.

"UEFA has asked for a meeting with the Serbian federation. For now it hasn't asked us for anything."

The Serbian delegation was due to meet UEFA on Monday with a decision on possible sanctions likely to be made at a disciplinary committee on October 28.

Serbia want the game replayed despite precedent suggesting Italy may be awarded a 3-0 win, while a fine is likely for the Italians who said they were not aware of any risks with Serbian fans despite years of hooliganism in the Balkan nation.

"To replay the game maybe behind closed doors would be the best present for the Serbian federation, which is trying to filter out untrue information," Valentini added.