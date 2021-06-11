Italy kick-off Euro 2020 with emphatic win over Turkey

Italy cruised to a 3-0 win over Turkey in Rome on Friday night as the Azzurri kick-off the tournament in style.

Roberto Mancini’s side dominated possession early on and came closest to breaking the deadlock, when Lorenzo Insigne fired wide from close range.

The next big chance again went the way of the Italians as Giorgio Chiellini was left unmarked from a corner and headed towards the top corner, only for Uğurcan Çakir to deny him brilliantly with his fingertips.

The Azzurri then had several penalty shouts but their best was left until first half injury time, when Mehmet Zeki Çelik handled Leonardo Spinazzola’s cross – only for VAR to wave play on.

But Italy finally went ahead when Merih Demiral deflected into his own net after good work from Domenico Berardi just after the break.

They doubled their lead shortly after when Ciro Immobile was on hand to convert from close range after another impressive save from Çakir.

Lorenzo Insigne completed the scoring with a brilliant curled finish into the corner, after Turkey gave away possession in their own third yet again.