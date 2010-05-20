Trending

Italy results from the last two years

By

May 20 (Reuters) - Italy results from the last two years ahead of the World Cup finals in South Africa from June 11 to July 11:

EC: European championships; WCQ: World Cup qualifier; FR: Friendly; CC: Confederations Cup

FR: 30.05.08

Italy 3 Belgium 1

In Florence

Scorers:

Italy: Antonio Di Natale 9, 41, Mauro Camoranesi 52

Belgium: Wesley Sonck 90+2

- -

EC: 09.06.08

Netherlands 3 Italy 0

In Berne , Switzerland

Scorers: Ruud van Nistelrooy 26, Wesley Sneijder 31, Giovanni van Bronckhorst 79

- -

EC: 13.06.08

Italy 1 Romania 1

In Zurich , Switzerland

Scorers:

Italy: Christian Panucci 56

Romania: Adrian Mutu 55

- -

EC: 17.06.08

France 0 Italy 2

In Zurich

Scorers: Andrea Pirlo 25pen, Daniele De Rossi 62

- -

EC: 22.06.08

Spain 0 Italy 0 (AET)

Spain win 4-2 on penalties

In Vienna , Austria

- -

FR: 20.08.08

Austria 2 Italy 2

In Nice, France

Scorers:

Austria: Emanuel Pogatetz 15, Marc Janko 39

Italy: Martin Stranzl 45og, Ramazan Ozcan 66og

- -

WCQ: 06.09.08

Cyprus 1 Italy 2

In Larnaca

Scorers:

Cyprus: Efstathios Aloneftis 28

Italy: Antonio di Natale 8, 90+2

- -

WCQ: 10.09.08

Italy 2 Georgia 0

In Udine

Scorer: Daniele De Rossi 17, 89

- -

WCQ: 11.10.08

Bulgaria 0 Italy 0

In Sofia

- -

WCQ: 15.10.08

Italy 2 Montenegro 1

In Lecce

Scorers:

Italy: Alberto Aquilani 8, 29

Montenegro: