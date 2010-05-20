Italy results from the last two years
May 20 (Reuters) - Italy results from the last two years ahead of the World Cup finals in South Africa from June 11 to July 11:
EC: European championships; WCQ: World Cup qualifier; FR: Friendly; CC: Confederations Cup
FR: 30.05.08
Italy 3 Belgium 1
In Florence
Scorers:
Italy: Antonio Di Natale 9, 41, Mauro Camoranesi 52
Belgium: Wesley Sonck 90+2
- -
EC: 09.06.08
Netherlands 3 Italy 0
In Berne , Switzerland
Scorers: Ruud van Nistelrooy 26, Wesley Sneijder 31, Giovanni van Bronckhorst 79
- -
EC: 13.06.08
Italy 1 Romania 1
In Zurich , Switzerland
Scorers:
Italy: Christian Panucci 56
Romania: Adrian Mutu 55
- -
EC: 17.06.08
France 0 Italy 2
In Zurich
Scorers: Andrea Pirlo 25pen, Daniele De Rossi 62
- -
EC: 22.06.08
Spain 0 Italy 0 (AET)
Spain win 4-2 on penalties
In Vienna , Austria
- -
FR: 20.08.08
Austria 2 Italy 2
In Nice, France
Scorers:
Austria: Emanuel Pogatetz 15, Marc Janko 39
Italy: Martin Stranzl 45og, Ramazan Ozcan 66og
- -
WCQ: 06.09.08
Cyprus 1 Italy 2
In Larnaca
Scorers:
Cyprus: Efstathios Aloneftis 28
Italy: Antonio di Natale 8, 90+2
- -
WCQ: 10.09.08
Italy 2 Georgia 0
In Udine
Scorer: Daniele De Rossi 17, 89
- -
WCQ: 11.10.08
Bulgaria 0 Italy 0
In Sofia
- -
WCQ: 15.10.08
Italy 2 Montenegro 1
In Lecce
Scorers:
Italy: Alberto Aquilani 8, 29
Montenegro:
