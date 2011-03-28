Italy ring changes for Ukraine friendly

Friday's 1-0 win in Slovenia meant Group C leaders Italy have one foot in next year's tournament in Poland and Ukraine but have yet to really sparkle under Prandelli and federation president Giancarlo Abete has admitted they have no "stars".

Only defenders Giorgio Chellini and Christian Maggio keep their place alongside midfielders Riccardo Montolivo and Alberto Aquilani, with the latter shifting positions slightly to play just behind the strikers.

Team: Emiliano Viviano; Christian Maggio, Daniele Gastaldello, Giorgio Chiellini, Domenico Criscito; Antonio Nocerino, Riccardo Montolivo, Claudio Marchisio; Alberto Aquilani, Alberto Gilardino, Giuseppe Rossi.