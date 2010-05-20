Trending

Italy's route to the World Cup finals

By

May 20 (Reuters) - Italy's route to the World Cup finals in South Africa from June 11 to July 11:

HOW THEY QUALIFIED

European Group Eight

P W D L F A Pts

1. Italy 10 7 3 0 18 7 24

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

2. Ireland 10 4 6 0 12 8 18

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

3. Bulgaria 10 3 5 2 17 13 14

4. Cyprus 10 2 3 5 14 16 9

5. Montenegro 10 1 6 3 9 14 9

6. Georgia 10 0 3 7 7 19 3

* Group winners qualify for 2010 World Cup finals

- -

WCQ: 06.09.08

Cyprus 1 Italy 2

In Larnaca

Scorers:

Cyprus: Efstathios Aloneftis 28

Italy: Antonio di Natale 8, 90+2

- -

WCQ: 10.09.08

Italy 2 Georgia 0

In Udine

Scorer: Daniele De Rossi 17, 89

- -

WCQ: 11.10.08

Bulgaria 0 Italy 0

In Sofia

- -

WCQ: 15.10.08

Italy 2 Montenegro 1

In Lecce

Scorers:

Italy: Alberto Aquilani 8, 29

Montenegro: Mirko Vucinic 19

- -

WCQ: 28.03.09

Montenegro 0 Italy 2

In Podgorica

Scorers: Andrea Pirlo 11pen, Gianpaolo Pazzini 75

- -

WCQ: 01.04.09

Italy 1 Republic of Ireland 1

In Bari

Scorers:

Italy: Vincenzo Iaquinta 10

Republic of Ireland: Robbie Keane 88

- -

WCQ: 05.09.09

Georgia 0 Italy 2

In Tbilisi

Scorer: Kakha Kaladze 56og, 66og

- -

WCQ: 09.09.09

Italy 2 Bulgaria 0

In Turin