Italy's route to the World Cup finals
May 20 (Reuters) - Italy's route to the World Cup finals in South Africa from June 11 to July 11:
HOW THEY QUALIFIED
European Group Eight
P W D L F A Pts
1. Italy 10 7 3 0 18 7 24
2. Ireland 10 4 6 0 12 8 18
3. Bulgaria 10 3 5 2 17 13 14
4. Cyprus 10 2 3 5 14 16 9
5. Montenegro 10 1 6 3 9 14 9
6. Georgia 10 0 3 7 7 19 3
* Group winners qualify for 2010 World Cup finals
WCQ: 06.09.08
Cyprus 1 Italy 2
In Larnaca
Scorers:
Cyprus: Efstathios Aloneftis 28
Italy: Antonio di Natale 8, 90+2
WCQ: 10.09.08
Italy 2 Georgia 0
In Udine
Scorer: Daniele De Rossi 17, 89
WCQ: 11.10.08
Bulgaria 0 Italy 0
In Sofia
WCQ: 15.10.08
Italy 2 Montenegro 1
In Lecce
Scorers:
Italy: Alberto Aquilani 8, 29
Montenegro: Mirko Vucinic 19
WCQ: 28.03.09
Montenegro 0 Italy 2
In Podgorica
Scorers: Andrea Pirlo 11pen, Gianpaolo Pazzini 75
WCQ: 01.04.09
Italy 1 Republic of Ireland 1
In Bari
Scorers:
Italy: Vincenzo Iaquinta 10
Republic of Ireland: Robbie Keane 88
WCQ: 05.09.09
Georgia 0 Italy 2
In Tbilisi
Scorer: Kakha Kaladze 56og, 66og
WCQ: 09.09.09
Italy 2 Bulgaria 0
In Turin
