Ivanovic denies comments from 'agent'

Reports on Tuesday suggested the powerful Serbia international had no intention of leaving Stamford Bridge, according to Vlado Borozan.

The 28-year-old insisted Borozan does not represent him any capacity following the comments made to the media.

Ivanovic stated that discussions between himself and the Blues will take place after he returns from holiday, but refused to rule out a move away from the European champions.

"I've seen in the press that an agent called Vlada Borozan has been saying things on my behalf, I would just like to put on record that he is not my agent and does not have the right to tell the press anything on my behalf," Ivanovic told Sky Sports.

"With regards to speculation about my future, we will see what happens. But whatever happens, it will be between myself, Chelsea and my actual representatives.

"As it stands today, I am a proud Chelsea player.

"I have four years remaining on my contract, have just won the Champions League, just captained my country on international duty, and am now ready for a holiday with my family to recharge my batteries and get ready for next season."