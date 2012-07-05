Iversen fined over finger gesture at fans
Rosenborg Trondheim striker Steffen Iversen has been fined 7,500 Norwegian krones ($1,200) for making a finger gesture to Valerenga fans during a match in May.
"The committee noted he had been provoked but as a role model to younger players he "had a responsibility to act in a professional manner," the Norwegian FA said in a statement.
The former international played for Valerenga earlier in his career.
Iversen, 35, who also had spells in England with Tottenham Hotspur, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Crystal Palace, was capped 79 times by Norway.
