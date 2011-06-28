Izaguirre happy to snub Man United move

The 25-year-old Honduran international enjoyed an impressive first season with the Hoops last term, making 33 league appearances as Neil Lennon's side narrowly missed out on the SPL title to arch rivals Rangers, but did lift the Scottish Cup at Hampden Park.

As a result, the stopper has attracted interest from south of the border, with Izaguirre revealing that the Red Devils are keen to take him to Old Trafford.

However, he has insisted that he is currently happy with life in Glasgow and is willing to stay put if the Bhoys still want him.

"It was a fabulous season and it went so well that it seems like a dream," he said in the Daily Record.

"I have no words to describe how happy I am in Glasgow, especially now my family live with me.

"It is true that there were offers from Manchester United and other clubs. But I don't think anything will happen. My hope is to stay at Celtic.

"My aim is to recover to full fitness quickly so I can play again with my club."