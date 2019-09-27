James Maddison a major injury concern as Leicester host Newcastle

James Maddison is a major injury concern for Leicester ahead of their Premier League game against Newcastle.

The midfielder is battling to be fit after taking a knock to his ankle during the 2-1 win against Tottenham and Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers has described his involvement as “very questionable”.

Depending on how Rodgers sets up his side on Sunday, his options to replace Maddison include Demarai Gray, Dennis Praet and Hamza Choudhury.

Newcastle midfielder Jonjo Shelvey is out of the trip to the King Power Stadium because of a hamstring injury.

Shelvey suffered a grade two tear during last weekend’s 0-0 draw with Brighton and is facing several weeks on the sidelines, although Sean Longstaff’s return to fitness after an ankle problem is a welcome boost.

Fellow midfielder Matt Ritchie (ankle) remains on the sidelines while defender Florian Lejeune is back in training after knee ligament damage and Dwight Gayle is stepping up his bid to return from a niggling calf problem.

Leicester provisional squad: Schmeichel, Ward, Jakupovic, Chilwell, Justin, Pereira, Morgan, Evans, Fuchs, Soyuncu, Amartey, Gray, Praet, Tielemans, Maddison, Albrighton, Barnes, Choudhury, Mendy, Ndidi, Perez, Vardy, Iheanacho.

Newcastle provisional squad: Dubravka, Darlow, Manquillo, Krafth, Yedlin, Dummett, Willems, Lascelles, Fernandez, Schar, Clark, S Longstaff, Hayden, Ki, M Longstaff, Atsu, Almiron, Joelinton, Muto, Carroll.