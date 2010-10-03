Trending

Jansen out of Germany qualifiers

BERLIN, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Defender Marcell Jansen will miss Germany's Euro 2012 qualifiers against Turkey and Kazakhstan because of a virus, the German federation said Sunday on their website.

The 24-year-old also missed Hamburg SV's 2-1 Bundesliga win over Kaiserslautern on Saturday because of the illness.

The federation said coach Joachim Low would not name any replacement for the time being.

Germany, who lead Group A with six points from two games, are at home to Turkey on Friday and visit Kazakhstan four days later.