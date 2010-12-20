Japan players threaten boycott over pay

The Japan Pro-Footballers Association (JPFA) said the unhappy players would back down only if they were offered a significant pay rise.

"We have no plans of backing down," JPFA executive officer Tetsuro Kiyooka was quoted as saying by the Kyodo news agency.

JPFA lawyers will meet their counterparts in the Japan Football Association on Tuesday to find a way out of the crisis.

"We cannot comment as we are leaving the situation in the hands of our lawyers," the JFA said.