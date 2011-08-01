Jeffren free to negotiate Sporting move

The Venezuelan-born Spanish youth international, 23, has struggled to find a regular place in the Barca first team.

"He came up from the youth ranks and he has helped us a lot," Barca coach Pep Guardiola told a news conference in Miami.

"At his age, three years without playing [regularly] isn't ideal. I wish him all the best."

Local media reported he was poised to move to the Portuguese club for around 5 million euros and that Barca would have a buy-back option.