Jeffren free to negotiate Sporting move
By app
MADRID - Barcelona have given forward Jeffren permission to quit their tour of the United States to negotiate a transfer to Sporting Lisbon, the European champions said on Monday.
The Venezuelan-born Spanish youth international, 23, has struggled to find a regular place in the Barca first team.
"He came up from the youth ranks and he has helped us a lot," Barca coach Pep Guardiola told a news conference in Miami.
"At his age, three years without playing [regularly] isn't ideal. I wish him all the best."
Local media reported he was poised to move to the Portuguese club for around 5 million euros and that Barca would have a buy-back option.
