Jeffren sidelined for month with shoulder injury
By app
MADRID - Barcelona forward Jeffren will be out of action for around four weeks after dislocating his left shoulder, the Spanish champions said on their website.
The 22-year-old fell awkwardly during their 2-0 victory away to Segunda B Ceuta in a King's Cup last 32 first leg on Tuesday, and had to be substituted.
It's the second injury the Venezuelan-born Jeffren has suffered this season after missing most of September with a torn muscle.
