Jesus, Sterling takes Man City's winning run to nine

Manchester City moved three points clear at the top of the Premier League standings after claiming a 2-0 victory over Burnley at Turf Moor on Wednesday.

The Citizens secured their 13th straight victory across all competitions to extend their unbeaten run to 19 games after cursing past Burnley.

Man City got off to a perfect start and took the lead as early as the third minute when Nick Pope palmed Bernardo Sliva's shot into the path of Gabriel Jesus, who headed the ball home to bag his fourth league goal of the season.

Pep Guardiola's side dominated possession and managed to double their lead after Ilkay Gundogan teed up Raheem Sterling to tap in their second from close range with seven first-half minutes remaining.

Sterling was then denied the chance to grab City's third after he failed to find the target in a one-on-one situation with Pope shortly after the restart.

At the other end, Matej Vydra came closest for Burnley when he controlled the ball well with his chest before volleying his effort over the target.

Man City moved three points ahead of Manchester United with a match in hand after claiming their ninth consecutive Premier League victory, and sixth straight clean sheet, while Burnley dropped to 16th with 22 points from 21 matches.