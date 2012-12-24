Jeunechamp appeals against one-year ban
By app
Montpellier defender Cyril Jeunechamp is appealing against a one-year ban for hitting a reporter after a Ligue 1 game last month, the French club said on Monday.
"Cyril Jeunechamp has decided to appeal his one-year ban," Montpellier said in a statement on their website.
The French Football League said after a meeting of its disciplinary committee this month that the sanction would take effect from Monday.
Jeunechamp, 37, had already been suspended indefinitely after the argument with a L'Equipe reporter over a story published in the newspaper before the 1-1 league draw at Valenciennes.
Champions Montpellier apologised to the reporter and condemned their player's behaviour.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.